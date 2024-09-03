Venezuela’s Maduro proposes returning to ‘crypto path’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has stated that the country must return to the crypto path, despite a recent crackdown that halted years of pro-crypto policies.

He claimed that bandits and thieves had derailed crypto’s progress in Venezuela, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Maduro said that he would help bolster the banking sector with a “basket of multiple currencies.”Maduro and his cabinet spearheaded a set of policies that saw the Latin American nation launch its own oil-backed cryptoasset, which it named the Petro (PTR).The government also created Sunacrip, a state-run agency that oversaw crypto policy, as well as a state crypto-powered remittance platform named Patria.Additionally, Caracas promoted crypto mining, and even commissioned engineering units of the Venezuelan army to mine BTC tokens for the state coffers.Underpinning all this was a policy that revolved around crypto-powered trade. With Caracas frozen out of trade with Western-aligned nations due to US-led sanctions regimes, Maduro reportedly amassed a huge “stash” of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) coins.Maduro pulled the plug on Sunacrip, the Petro, crypto mining projects, and more when he clamped down on a $21 billion crypto “plot.”

News.Az