Trump compares own "Controversial" legacy to Hulk Hogan in new Netflix docuseries

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President Donald Trump appeared in multiple episodes of Netflix’s new Hulk Hogan docuseries, gushing about the “good relationship” he had with his fellow “showman”.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, died last year on July 24th at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He passed away at age 71 from a heart attack. In the second episode of the four-part series, titled Hulk Hogan: Real American, clips of an interview that Trump delivered from the Oval Office appear. The interview was filmed before Hogan’s passing, News.Az reports, citing Farout Magazine.

In light of a steroid and sex tape scandal that defined much of Hogan’s life in the spotlight, Trump shared, “He’s fairly controversial, but that’s OK, I am too. And I don’t think he cares about that – and neither do I.”

Hogan publicly endorsed Trump in 2024, after much secrecy about his political stance. “He wanted to stay out of politics,” Trump explained, “and when they’d ask him a question that was about politics, frankly, he’d be sort of neutral, at best. He wanted to be politically correct, and he doesn’t want to lose fans. I understand that…. I think he regrets that.”

The pair enjoyed a lengthy friendship, meeting in 1988 when Trump hosted Wrestlemania at the Trump Plaza hotel and casino. Trump reminisced, “We had a good relationship, good chemistry.”

Later in the series, Hogan plays a voicemail left by President Trump after the wrestler’s appearance at the cc in 2024.On the voicemail, President Trump can be heard saying: “Hulk, it’s your all-time favourite president. I just wanted to tell you, you were unbelievable at the convention. Like, the talk of the town.”

In Trump’s classic hyperbolic style, he went on, “We had, by the way, I don’t know if you heard, the biggest ratings they’ve ever had for any of these things by far. Fox had the biggest ratings they’ve ever had, and you were the star.”

Trump continued: “Nobody could do what you did, and entertain. We love having you on our side. You’re a winner, man. You’re a champ and a winner, and I think it was really good for you too. I have to tell you. Everyone was really impressed. Take care of yourself, thanks, bye.”

News.Az