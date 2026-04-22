First Gaza election in years offers glimpse of Hamas support

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A rare local election in Gaza is set to take place this weekend, offering a limited but significant test of public sentiment toward Hamas, as the war-torn territory holds its first vote in years.



Residents of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza will vote in municipal elections that are officially part of the Palestinian Authority’s local governance process. The vote marks the first electoral exercise in Gaza since 2006, when Hamas won national legislative elections before taking control of the territory, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Although Hamas is not formally running its own list, some candidates seen as sympathetic to the group are participating, making the vote an indirect indicator of its current support on the ground.

The election is being held in one of the few areas of Gaza that avoided the heaviest destruction during the conflict. About 70,000 people are eligible to vote, according to the Palestinian Central Elections Commission.

Polling stations have been set up across 12 locations, including tents and open-air sites, reflecting the damaged infrastructure in the region.

Four candidate lists are competing, with one including individuals widely viewed as aligned with Hamas. Other political factions, including Fatah, are expected to perform strongly in different areas, particularly in the West Bank.

Hamas has not officially fielded candidates or endorsed any list, citing political disputes with the Palestinian Authority over election conditions. However, analysts say the group may still use the results to gauge its popularity among Gazans after years of conflict and governance.

The vote comes amid ongoing debates over Gaza’s future, including a U.S.-backed proposal involving a transitional administration led by technocrats. The plan envisions reconstruction efforts and a potential political transition, but Hamas has rejected key elements, including disarmament.

Analysts describe the election as largely symbolic but politically meaningful, offering a rare snapshot of public sentiment after years of war and political division between Gaza and the West Bank.

For many residents, the vote represents a small opportunity for civic participation and a chance to influence local governance despite the wider conflict.

While limited in scope, the outcome is being closely watched as an informal measure of Hamas’ enduring influence in Gaza and the broader political direction of the territory.

News.Az