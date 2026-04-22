Australia's Perth Airport evacuated after unattended bag alert

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Passengers at Perth Airport Terminal 1 in Western Australia faced disruptions on Wednesday after police investigated a reported unattended bag at the terminal.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) urged the public to “avoid the area and await further advice” as the situation unfolded, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Perth Airport confirmed that an exclusion zone had been established while authorities responded to the incident.

“An unattended item is currently being investigated by the Australian Federal Police and Western Australia Police at Perth Airport,” the statement said.

“As a precaution, an exclusion zone has been established in the area,” it added.

Media reports indicated that crowds gathered outside the terminal entrance as operations were affected.

Passengers were also advised to monitor the Perth Airport website for further updates as the investigation continued.

News.Az