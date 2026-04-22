Several militants killed in security operation in southeastern Iran

Several militants killed in security operation in southeastern Iran

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Several militants have been killed in a special operation conducted by Iranian security forces in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, according to Iranian media reports.

Citing Sepah News, Fars News Agency reported that the operation targeted a terrorist cell belonging to a group identified as Jaish al-Zulm in the border county of Rask, News.Az reports.

A significant quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also seized during the operation.

Jaish al-Zulm is a militant group active in Iran’s southeastern border regions.

News.Az