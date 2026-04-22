Central Asia: The new global frontline for synthetic drugs and cybercrime

Central Asia: The new global frontline for synthetic drugs and cybercrime

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The rise of synthetic drugs and digital trafficking methods is forcing a shift in global anti-narcotics strategies.

Uzbekistan is advancing new initiatives to improve cross-border cooperation, financial oversight and public awareness, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

More than 300 million people worldwide used drugs in the past year, according to the UNODC World Drug Report 2025data, and around 600,000 die every year as a result of addiction.The scale of the problem is shifting, with synthetic substances spreading faster and reaching younger users.

This evolving threat is becoming more fragmented and harder to trace, moving beyond traditional trafficking routes into digital spaces and complex financial systems.

The issue was discussed at an international forum on countering transnational drug threats to public health and security, bringing together representatives from the UN, the EU and regional partners in Samarkand.The head of Uzbekistan's Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva warned that drug trafficking today is increasingly linked to encrypted communications, online platforms and illicit financial flows.

Uzbekistan has framed the fight against drug trafficking as a national priority. Over the past years, more than 20 legislative acts have been adopted, alongside a national strategy introduced in 2024 that focuses on prevention, coordination and enforcement.

According to official figures, over 15,000 drug-related crimes were uncovered last year, with nearly 3.5 tonnes of narcotics seized, including synthetic substances.

Authorities say the rising involvement of young people is particularly concerning. Around one-third of drug-related crimes involve individuals aged between 15 and 30.A region in transition

Experts say the nature of the drug trade in Central Asia is changing rapidly.

“Trafficking routes of drugs in Central Asia have changed over the last five years,” said Bo Mathiasen, Director on the Division for Operations of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

He pointed to a sharp decline in opium production in Afghanistan, replaced by a growing number of methamphetamine laboratories.

“Young people are not really so much finding opiates on the market, but more so these new synthetic drugs,” he explained.

Central Asia is increasingly serving as both a transit corridor and a growing consumption market. Rising trade volumes, combined with gaps in coordination between countries, are creating new opportunities for traffickers.

Efforts are under way to strengthen cross-border cooperation, including joint operational units and faster intelligence sharing. The aim is to improve detection without disrupting legitimate trade flows.If trafficking routes are evolving, so too are the methods used by criminal networks.“Criminal networks are adapting in different ways,” said Stefano Berterame, acting secretary of the International Narcotics Control Board.

He highlighted the growing use of artificial intelligence to modify drug formulas, allowing new substances to bypass legal controls. At the same time, sales are increasingly moving online, often hidden behind coded language and digital platforms.

Payments are also shifting. Cryptocurrencies are replacing traditional financial channels, making transactions harder to trace.

Another major challenge is the rise of highly potent synthetic drugs such as fentanyl. Small quantities can be transported through standard postal services, making detection significantly more difficult.

Law enforcement agencies are attempting to respond using similar technologies. Monitoring tools designed to track online drug sales have already led to the removal of thousands of websites.

Still, the gap remains.

“The criminal organisations are always one step ahead,” Berterame said.Uzbekistan’s response: Coordination and prevention

In response, Uzbekistan is promoting, among others, the creation of a unified digital platform powered by artificial intelligence, designed to connect law enforcement databases across countries and enable real-time tracking of trafficking routes.

Other initiatives focus on financial disruption, including stricter identification standards for crypto exchanges, improved data-sharing with offshore jurisdictions, and mechanisms to automatically block suspicious funds.

Authorities have also proposed a system capable of identifying illicit financial flows globally and flagging high-risk institutions.

Beyond enforcement, there is a growing focus on healthcare and rehabilitation. Plans include developing shared treatment standards for synthetic drug addiction and establishing a Central Asian Association of Narcologists, which could be based in Samarkand.

Focus on communities and youth

Alongside international cooperation, community-level prevention remains a central pillar.

According to the first deputy chairperson of the Committee of Family and Women of Uzbekistan, Umida Abdullaeva, awareness campaigns targeting families, women and young people are a key part of the national strategy.

Local structures, including mahallas and civil society groups, are actively involved in outreach, early detection and preventive work.

The aim is to build resilience, reducing vulnerability among young people and limiting the social impact of drug use.

As synthetic drugs continue to reshape trafficking patterns, the challenge is becoming increasingly global.

What is emerging is a more complex system - one that combines physical routes, digital platforms and financial networks.

For countries in Central Asia, this creates a dual challenge: addressing rising domestic risks while remaining a key transit region.

Officials say that without faster cooperation and smarter tools, the gap between criminal networks and law enforcement will continue to widen.

News.Az