Venmo down as thousands across US unable to login to payment app

Venmo, the popular payment service owned by PayPal, is experiencing widespread issues, leaving many users unable to log into their accounts.

Venmo shared on its status page at 9:44am : 'We are still observing the impact to Venmo Friend Feed and Venmo Logins in our Production Environment,' News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

'Our technical teams are actively investigating and working to mitigate the impact as quickly as possible. We will continue to provide updates as the situation progresses.'

Downdetector, a site that monitors online outages, shows issues are plaguing the East Coast, with some users in major West Coast cities also experiencing issues.

Venmo has become the go-to app for sending and receiving money.

And it is not just between friends and families, many businesses have adopted the app as their only form of payment.

More than 83 million people use Venmo.

Approximately 69 percent of issue reports submitted to Downdetector cited problems with the app, 23 percent login and eight percent for the website.

Venmo provided the last update about the outage at 11:41am ET, saying: 'We are experiencing a system issue that may be affecting Venmo Friend Feed in our Production environment. 'Our technical teams are actively working towards resolving the issue.'

Users have shared their frustrations on X about the outage, saying the 'app just gives a spinning wheel of death.' Other users report seeing a '502 Bad Gateway error,' suggesting the outage is a server connection issue.

