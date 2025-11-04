Verizon, AWS expand partnership with new fiber network for AI era

+ ↺ − 16 px

Verizon has struck a new partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services to build high-capacity fiber routes linking AWS data centers, a move aimed at bolstering infrastructure for the fast-growing field of artificial intelligence.

The deal, announced Monday, will see Verizon roll out long-haul, low-latency fiber connections designed to support advanced AI workloads that require vast computing power and near-instant data transfer speeds. The companies did not disclose financial terms, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The initiative, called Verizon AI Connect, underscores the escalating race among cloud and telecom companies to expand network and computing capacity as generative AI adoption accelerates across industries. AI systems increasingly rely on secure, resilient, high-bandwidth connections to train models and deploy applications at scale.

Telecom networks are emerging as a backbone of the AI economy, while cloud giants are reporting surging demand tied to machine learning services. Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet all posted stronger-than-expected cloud growth last week and signaled significant increases in capital spending for 2026 to power AI infrastructure.

The expanded collaboration builds on Verizon’s existing work with AWS on private mobile edge computing solutions and the carrier’s use of AWS as one of its preferred cloud partners. By deepening that relationship, Verizon aims to ensure that enterprise clients and developers have the network performance needed to support next-generation automation, analytics and real-time AI services.

News.Az