Veterinary drugs plant to be established in Azerbaijan

The number of residents of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park increased to 19, APA-Economics reports citing Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The new resident of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park – “Galenka Azerbaijan LLC” is registered, thus the number of residents increased to 19.

Galenka LLC will build a veterinary medicine plant that will produce veterinary drug products used in livestock and poultry field, vitamins, disinfection products by application of progressive technologies of US, Germany, China, and Turkey.

News.Az