Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcome baby boy: “Our bundle of joy has arrived”

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, the couple announced on Instagram on Friday.

“Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy,”

read their joint note shared on social media, signed simply — “Blessed,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The beloved Bollywood duo, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, have been married for nearly four years.

Following the announcement, several Bollywood stars flooded social media with warm wishes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, “Katttttt welcome to the boy Mumma club. So happy for you and Vicky.”

Actors and filmmakers including Maniesh Paul, Guneet Monga, Nimrat Kaur, Anshuman Jha, Shreya Ghoshal, Patralekhaa, and Dia Mirza also congratulated the new parents.

Speculation about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy began earlier this year and intensified in July 2025, when a video of the couple taking a ferry to Alibaug went viral. Katrina, dressed in an oversized white shirt, sparked widespread online buzz that she might be expecting.

Apart from her film career, Katrina Kaif continues to manage her successful beauty brand Kay Beauty, launched in 2019.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love & War,” also starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The highly anticipated movie is slated for release on March 26, 2026.

