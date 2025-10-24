Bollywood singer Sachin Sanghvi arrested over sexual assault allegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bollywood singer and music composer Sachin Sanghvi has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by promising her a role in his music album and marriage, police confirmed on Friday.

Sanghvi, known for his hits in Stree 2 and Bhediya, was taken into custody on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

According to police, the complainant, in her 20s, came into contact with Sanghvi in February 2024 after he messaged her on Instagram. The singer allegedly promised her a chance in his music album and later proposed marriage. She claims Sanghvi sexually assaulted her multiple times at his studio.

Authorities are continuing the investigation and gathering evidence to proceed with formal charges against the singer-composer.

