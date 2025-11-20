Vietjet to resume flights with Chinese-made COMAC jets after one-month pause

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vietnam’s budget airline Vietjet is preparing to bring Chinese-made COMAC aircraft back into operation next week, following a one-month suspension, according to two sources familiar with the decision. The move marks a fresh boost to COMAC’s international expansion efforts.

Vietjet had halted its Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City flights to the island destination Con Dao in October after the six-month lease for two COMAC C909 regional jets from Chengdu Airlines expired. The airline cited high operating costs and regulatory issues for the temporary pause, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to an internal Vietjet document reviewed by Reuters, four daily flights to Con Dao are scheduled to restart on November 25. While the document did not specify the aircraft type, both sources confirmed that Vietjet has renewed its six-month wet lease agreement with Chengdu Airlines, ensuring the C909’s return.

The new lease agreement includes:

Two COMAC C909 jets

Pilots and crew

Maintenance services

Full operational support

Vietjet is reportedly exploring additional COMAC leasing options, although these remain under regulatory review.

The leasing pause in October was viewed as a setback for COMAC, which is positioning itself as a competitor to global aircraft giants Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer. The Chinese manufacturer has faced challenges including slow production rates, geopolitical headwinds, and limited Western certification.

The C909, which can seat up to 90 passengers, has been in commercial service since 2016. It currently operates in China, Indonesia, and Laos, with further orders placed by airlines in Cambodia and Brunei.

Con Dao Airport’s 1,800-metre (5,900-foot) runway restricts the types of aircraft that can safely operate there. The C909’s short-field performance makes it one of the few suitable models for the route.

Vietnam approved the use of the C909 earlier this year following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Hanoi, signaling closer cooperation in the aviation sector. Vietjet, which largely operates an Airbus fleet of more than 100 aircraft, is now adjusting operations to meet rising travel demand during the holiday period.

COMAC is also pushing to expand the presence of its larger C919 narrow-body jet — a rival to the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX — which made its Middle Eastern debut at the Dubai Airshow this week.

News.Az