Death toll rises to 16 in central Vietnam floods

The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Vietnam's central region has risen to 16, with 5 others missing, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority reported on Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

More than 43,200 houses remain inundated, while 91 others were damaged.

The floods have submerged over 10,000 hectares of rice and other crops, and killed or swept away more than 6,500 livestock and poultry, according to the report.

Meanwhile, power outages continue to affect more than 553,200 households, it added.

