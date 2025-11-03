Vietnam flood death toll climbs to 37 as new typhoon looms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rescue and relief teams in central Vietnam are racing to reach remote areas devastated by severe floods and landslides that have killed at least 37 people, officials said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Days of record-breaking rainfall since late October have caused flash floods and landslides, submerging villages, destroying homes, and displacing tens of thousands.

Several areas, including Danang, remain without electricity or communication networks, while damaged canals, eroded coastlines, and blocked national highways continue to hamper relief efforts.

Authorities are now bracing for another typhoon expected to make landfall later this week, raising fears of further destruction in already hard-hit regions.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Kalmaegi is forecast to rapidly strengthen as it heads toward Vietnam’s central coast, with winds potentially reaching up to 166 kph (103 mph) when it enters the South China Sea on Wednesday, after crossing the Philippines, according to Vietnam's National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Rescuers reached many stranded residents late last week as floodwaters briefly receded, but by Monday morning rivers were rising again. The Huong and Bo rivers in Hue City reached dangerous levels, and officials warned that heavy rain is expected to continue across the region, state media said.

State media said authorities sent food, clean water, medicine and shelter while helping families rebuild damaged homes. Teams worked to clean debris, restore power, water and transport links and prevent disease outbreaks. The government was also repairing irrigation systems and supporting farmers to restart crop and livestock production as floodwaters recede.

The death toll from the most recent floods and landslides rose to 37 on Monday, with five people missing and 78 injured, officials said.

Vietnam has been pummeled by a relentless series of storms this year, leaving little time to recover between disasters. Typhoon Ragasa dumped torrential rain in late September, then Typhoon Bualoi slammed the central coast and Typhoon Matmo resulted in flooding in the north.

Together, the three storms had left more than 85 people dead or missing in two weeks, and caused an estimated $1.36 billion in damage.

Vietnam is among the world’s most flood-prone countries, with nearly half its population living in high-risk areas. Scientists warn that a warming climate is intensifying storms and rainfall across Southeast Asia, making floods like this year’s increasingly destructive and frequent.

