Vietnam flood death toll climbs to 35: disaster agency

A man wades through a flooded street following heavy rains in Hoi An, Vietnam, on Oct 30, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Nhac Nguyen)

Heavy rains have hit coastal provinces since last weekend, inundating homes and sweeping away animals.

Record torrential rains and flooding in central Vietnam this week have killed 35 people, with five others still missing, disaster management officials said Sunday (Nov 2), News.Az reports citing the Xinhua.

Heavy rainfall has hammered the country’s coastal provinces since last weekend, including a record 1.7 m that fell over a 24-hour period from last Sunday into Monday.

The 35 fatalities took place in Hue, Da Nang, Lam Dong and Quang Tri provinces, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority (VDDMA) said in a report.

Hoi An's ancient town, a UNESCO world heritage site, has been inundated with waist-deep water, with residents navigating the city by wooden boats after a major local river overflowed at a 60-year high.

"Everyone is in shock after the flood. People were preparing for the flood, but they didn't expect the water to rise so high," Hoi An resident Chuong Nguyen told AFP on Sunday.

"Many homes weren't able to get ready in time, so a lot of belongings were damaged," the 43-year-old said as rain continued Sunday. "Everyone feels helpless due to the severe damage."

News.Az