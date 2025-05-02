Yandex metrika counter

Vietnam’s To Lam to visit Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Vietnam’s To Lam to visit Azerbaijan
Photo: AFP

The Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, is set to visit Azerbaijan, according to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, To Lam will visit Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Belarus between May 5–12 as part of a series of state visits, News.Az reports, citing local media

The visit to Azerbaijan will take place at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.  

This will be To Lam’s first foreign trip since assuming the post in August 2024.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      