Vietnam’s To Lam to visit Azerbaijan

The Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, is set to visit Azerbaijan, according to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, To Lam will visit Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Belarus between May 5–12 as part of a series of state visits, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The visit to Azerbaijan will take place at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

This will be To Lam’s first foreign trip since assuming the post in August 2024.

