Visa and Mastercard reach revised settlement over swipe fees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Visa and Mastercard have reached a revised settlement with merchants who claimed the card networks charged excessive fees for processing credit card payments, according to a court filing on Monday.

The settlement proposal was disclosed in a letter filed in Brooklyn federal court by lawyers representing some of the plaintiffs. The revised agreement follows ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving long-running disputes over swipe fees, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case highlights concerns from merchants who argue that high processing costs have a significant impact on small and large businesses alike.

News.Az