Yandex metrika counter

Visa and Mastercard reach revised settlement over swipe fees

  • Economics
  • Share
Visa and Mastercard reach revised settlement over swipe fees
Photo: Reuters

Visa and Mastercard have reached a revised settlement with merchants who claimed the card networks charged excessive fees for processing credit card payments, according to a court filing on Monday.

The settlement proposal was disclosed in a letter filed in Brooklyn federal court by lawyers representing some of the plaintiffs. The revised agreement follows ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving long-running disputes over swipe fees, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case highlights concerns from merchants who argue that high processing costs have a significant impact on small and large businesses alike.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      