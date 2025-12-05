Visa moves European HQ to London’s Canary Wharf

+ ↺ − 16 px

Visa is relocating its European headquarters to Canary Wharf, London, leasing 300,000 sq. ft. at One Canada Square for 15 years. The company will occupy 11 floors, with the move scheduled for 2028.

The relocation comes as Canary Wharf rebounds after pandemic-related vacancies, attracting major firms back to office spaces, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Recent developments, including JPMorgan’s £9.9 billion investment in the area, highlight the financial district’s growing economic activity and job creation.

News.Az