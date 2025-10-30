Vodafone to acquire German cloud firm Skaylink for €175 million
Britain’s Vodafone announced on Thursday that it will acquire German cloud and digital transformation company Skaylink for 175 million euros ($204.09 million) from private equity firm Waterland, aiming to expand its service offerings, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Skaylink, which employs over 500 people across Germany and Europe, specializes in managing cloud deployments on Microsoft and Amazon Web Services platforms and delivering artificial intelligence solutions for corporate clients.
The deal is expected to close by the end of March 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.
