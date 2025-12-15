Volkswagen to close Dresden plant, first in 88 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

German automotive giant Volkswagen will close a manufacturing plant in Dresden on Tuesday, marking the first time in its 88-year history that the company has shut down a production facility in Germany, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In 2024, Volkswagen reached an agreement with its works council and unions to lay off 35,000 employees and reduce capacity in Germany in response to growing competition from Chinese manufacturers, declining European demand, and slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles.

As part of this agreement, production at the Dresden plant, located in the eastern German state of Saxony, was scheduled to cease by the end of 2025.

The Dresden closure follows cash flow challenges caused by weak sales in China, falling European demand, and US tariff pressures. Volkswagen plans to invest approximately €160 billion ($187.9 billion) over the next five years and needs to free up resources to finance these initiatives.

Since beginning production in 2002, the Dresden plant has produced fewer than 200,000 vehicles. It was initially positioned as a flagship facility, producing the Phaeton and later the ID.3, but neither model achieved commercial success.

Volkswagen’s decision to close the Dresden factory is viewed as a strategic move to navigate fierce international competition, US tariffs, high energy costs, Germany’s complex bureaucracy, extensive employee rights, and internal organizational challenges.

