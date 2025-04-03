Volkswagen to implement 'import fee' on vehicles hit by US tariffs

Volkswagen to implement 'import fee' on vehicles hit by US tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Volkswagen will introduce an "import fee" on vehicles affected by the 25% tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The German automaker has temporarily halted rail shipments of vehicles from Mexico and will hold at port cars arriving by ship from Europe, the report said, citing a memo to retailers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump's 25% auto tariffs will cover more than $460 billion worth of imports of vehicles and auto parts imports annually, according to a Reuters analysis of tariff codes included in a federal register notice.

Volkswagen told its dealers that it would give more details by mid-April on pricing strategies for tariff-affected cars, and plans to begin allocating those vehicles to stores by the end of the month, the WSJ report said.

"We want to be very transparent about navigating through this time of uncertainty," Volkswagen told the Journal.

Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, the carmaker said that U.S. tariffs and any counter-tariffs would have negative consequences for growth and prosperity in the U.S. and other economic areas.

News.Az