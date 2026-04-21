Volkswagen unveils AI roadmap to power cars in China

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Volkswagen Group has announced a new artificial intelligence strategy in China, aiming to equip its vehicles with advanced “agentic AI” systems starting in the second half of this year.

The automaker said the technology will be integrated into cars built on its China-specific vehicle architecture, reflecting a tailored approach to one of its most important markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Agentic AI” refers to systems capable of making autonomous decisions and performing tasks proactively, potentially enhancing in-car experiences such as navigation, driver assistance, and personalized services.

The move highlights intensifying competition among global carmakers and tech firms to embed AI more deeply into vehicles, particularly in China, where demand for smart and connected cars is rapidly growing.

Volkswagen’s roadmap signals a broader shift toward software-driven innovation as automakers race to transform vehicles into intelligent, AI-powered platforms.

News.Az