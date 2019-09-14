Volume of electricity of Georgia imported from Azerbaijan revealed

Volume of electricity of Georgia imported from Azerbaijan revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-August of 2019, Georgia has imported 760.538 mln kWh electricity from Azerbaijan, the reports of Electricity System Commercial Operator of Georgia reads, APA’s Georgian bureau reports.

According to the report, 1230.092 mln kWh electricity has been exported from Azerbaijan to Georgia in the same period of the previous year.

In August of the current year, Georgia imported 119.17 kWh from Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan accounted for 100% of Georgia's imported electricity in the reporting period.

In August, Azerbaijan exported 37.87 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to Turkey through Georgia.

News.Az

News.Az