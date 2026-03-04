Volvo Cars sales down 10%, EV sales rise 18%
Volvo Cars sold 156,965 vehicles from December through February, a 10% drop compared with the same period last year.
The company cited tough market conditions, U.S. tariffs, regulatory challenges, and a prolonged New Year holiday in China as factors affecting sales, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
However, fully electric car sales grew 18%, showing steady momentum in the EV segment. Volvo shares rose 1% in early trading ahead of its Q1 earnings report on April 29.
