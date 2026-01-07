Volvo Cars sales rise 2% in December

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden-based Volvo Cars sold 75,049 vehicles in December, marking a 2% increase compared with the same month last year.

The company, majority-owned by China’s Geely Holding, said sales of fully electric cars rose 28% year-on-year, while overall sales of electrified vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, increased by 6%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Chief Commercial Officer Erik Severinson said the company was pleased to finish the year positively, driven by higher sales of its fully electric and plug-in hybrid models, particularly the EX90 and EX30.

Severinson added that despite challenging market conditions, the growth in electric vehicle deliveries was encouraging.

News.Az