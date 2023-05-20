Voting in second round of Türkiye’s presidential elections kicks off in Azerbaijan

Voting in second round of Türkiye’s presidential elections kicks off in Azerbaijan

Voting of Turkish citizens in the second round of presidential elections in Türkiye has kicked off in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The voting will take place on May 20-22 at the Turkish Embassy in Baku, as well as consulates general in Ganja and Nakhchivan.

At the embassy, four ballot boxes will be installed on May 20 and 21, and one ballot box - on May 22.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.88 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.43 percent. Since no one has won more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round of presidential elections will be held in Türkiye on May 28.

