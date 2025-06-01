Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski leading in Polish presidential election - Exit Poll

+ ↺ − 16 px

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski of the ruling Civic Coalition (KO) is leading in Poland’s presidential runoff election held on Sunday, News.Az according to exit poll results reported by TVP Info.

Thus, the poll indicates that Trzaskowski is winning 50.3% of votes. His rival, Karol Nawrocki from opposition political party Law and Justice (PiS), is garnering 49.7%.

Official results of the voting are expected to be made public on June 2.

Speaking at his election headquarters, Trzaskowski announced his victory in the second round of voting, adding that this is a narrow win.

News.Az