Washington D.C. to host int'l forum on Middle Corridor development

“Collaborating with the embassies of the Caspian region, South Caucasus, and neighboring countries—such as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan—we are arranging a Middle Corridor forum,” the CPC website reported.Amid the energy and security challenges stemming from the Ukraine conflict, CPC experts emphasize the crucial necessity for strategic engagement between the US and the Caspian region."The recent global paradigm shift underscores the imperative for the US to reassess its alliances and assist nations in this pivotal region to bolster their economic sovereignty through enhanced connectivity and trade, notably via the Middle Corridor," the statement highlighted.Consequently, the inaugural panel of the Trans-Caspian Forum will focus on "Building on the United States-Caspian Strategic Partnership."Distinguished guests such as US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell, Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, USAID representative Isobel Coleman, and Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman have been invited to participate in the forum.Richard Eugene Hoagland, former American Ambassador and Chairman of the Board of the Caspian Policy Center, along with Deputy Foreign Ministers from invited states (including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan), will address the forum on the development of the Caspian region.The second panel will focus on “Maximizing Development Impact: Prioritization and Coordination” and will directly address the Middle Corridor route.“This multimodal corridor offers the most direct path for goods traveling from China to Europe, being 3,000 kilometers shorter than the northern route via Russia. In January of this year, the EU declared its commitment to allocate $10.8 billion to bolster the Middle Corridor link between Europe and Central Asia. It's crucial now to ascertain how governments and international financial institutions intend to synchronize and prioritize the diverse investments and policies essential for establishing an efficient and contemporary transport route,” the CPC experts say.The panel discussion will include Ambassador Erin Elizabeth McKee representing USAID, Henrik Hololei from the European Commission, Tamar Jejeia Satterwhite from the US Department of Commerce, and Winnie Wang, Lead Infrastructure Specialist and Program Leader, Europe and Central Asia program at the World Bank.The third panel, titled "How to Do Business Better Along the Middle Corridor: Experts Discuss Needs and Opportunities," will feature Eugene Seah, Chief Operating Officer, Baku International Sea Trade Port, and Mamuka Murjikneli, CEO, Wondernet Investment Group. Also invited to this panel are Carolyn Lamm, Chairman of the Board, American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce; Greg Sbrocco, Executive Vice President, Global Operations, Wabtec Corporation; and Alice Wong, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Officer, Cameco.It's worth noting that the Middle Corridor, which marked its 10th anniversary in 2024, is under scrutiny by the global community for facilitating trade between two major economies, China and the EU.

News.Az