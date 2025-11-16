Washington hopes for rare earth agreement with Beijing by late November

The United States hopes to sign a final rare earth metals agreement with China by the end of November.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated this in an interview with Fox News, News.Az reports.

"We haven't concluded the agreement itself yet, we hope to do it by Thanksgiving (celebrated this year on November 27 - ed. )," he said.

Bessent also expressed confidence that China would honor its commitments under the deal. "If they don't, we have a lot of leverage," he added.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported, citing sources, that China is considering creating a "verified end user" system that would limit the supply of rare earth metals and a number of other materials to Pentagon-linked companies.

News.Az