Washington to consider imposing tariffs on additional $100 bln in China imports

US President Donald Trump has instructed trade officials to consider whether "in light of China's unfair retaliation $100 bln of additional tariffs would be appropriate," the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"Rather than remedy its misconduct, China has chosen to harm our farmers and manufacturers," Trump said, according to TASS.

On Wednesday, China unveiled a list of 106 US products, including soybeans and cars, that face additional tariffs.

In his statement, Trump also said China "has repeatedly engaged in practices to unfairly obtain America’s intellectual property."

News.Az

