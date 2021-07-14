WB, Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms, Communications to continue co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cooperation between the World Bank (WB) and the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan (CAERC) in the development of human capital, finance and ‘smart villages’ will continue, the WB Country Manager for Azerbaijan Sarah Michael said.

Michael made the remark during an online meeting with the CAERC’s Executive Director Vusal Gasimli.

She also expressed satisfaction with the useful and effective cooperation between the bank and the center.

Gasimli informed the WB manager about the dynamics of the economy in the post-pandemic period [following the COVID-19 pandemic] and the development achieved as a result of the systemic support measures taken.

He also highly appreciated the support of the World Bank in the preparation of economic, social and institutional reforms, carried out over the five years of the center's activity, especially in the area of strengthening the monitoring and evaluation capacity.

Besides, the executive director emphasized the importance of traditional ‘knowledge exhibitions’ held in the center based on the WB assessment reports on logistics, trade, agriculture and education was.

In conclusion, Gasimli noted the importance of supporting the World Bank in integrating the center into international monitoring and evaluation structures and implementing joint projects.

