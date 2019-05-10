WB report: living conditions improve in Azerbaijan, worsen in Armenia, Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanis hold positive perceptions of their living standards relative to perceptions in the South Caucasus, according to the report of the World Bank (WB) titled South Caucasus in Motion, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is the only country in the South Caucasus that has seen an increase in population both in aggregate and across regions, Trend reports referring to the World Bank (WB) report "South Caucasus in motion".

According to the report, 43 percent of respondents from Azerbaijan agreed with the statement “I have done better in life than my parents” asked in a survey. 14 percent of respondents gave a neutral answer, saying that conditions have not changed, and only 24 percent gave a negative answer, believing that conditions have worsened.

In Armenia, the majority of the population (62 percent of respondents) believe that living conditions have worsened and now they live worse than their parents, while 9 percent answered that the conditions have not changed, and 26 percent believe that they have improved.

Compared to Armenia, the situation in Georgia is slightly better - 52 percent of the population report deteriorating living conditions, 34 percent of respondents are satisfied with the standard of living and believe that they live in more favorable conditions than the previous generation, and 11 percent believe that conditions have not changed.

In other CIS countries, the average figures are as follows: 43 percent are satisfied with the standard of living, 27 percent are dissatisfied, and 26 percent believe that living conditions have not changed.

Azerbaijan joined the World Bank Group in 1992. Since then, the bank has allocated loans for over 50 projects worth over $3 billion in the country. Seven more projects worth about $1.5 billion are being implemented. In addition to loans, in 1995-2014, the WB allocated 45 grants totaling $41.586 million to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az