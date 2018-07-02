Weather temperature to reach 46C in Azerbaijan
On July 3, the weather will be sunny in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.
The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA that north-west wind will blow and will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon, APA reports.
The temperature in Absheron will be 25-27 C at night, 40-43 C in the afternoon, and in Baku 25-27 C at night, 40-42 C in the afternoon.
Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg, which is below normal, and relative humidity will be 50-60% at night and 25-35% in the daytime.
On July 3, the temperature of seawater at northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) will be 28-29 C and at southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) 29-30 C.
North-west wind will be replaced south-east wind in the daytime. Residents are recommended to avoid long exposure to direct sunlight between 11:00 - 17:00.
On July 3, the weather is predicted to be sunny throughout Azerbaijan. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 22-27 C at night, 40-44 C in the daytime, 46 C in some places, and in the mountains 16-21 C at night and 28-33 C in the daytime.