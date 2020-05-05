Weekly charter flight can be arranged in order to bring Azerbaijani citizens to country

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Bringing Azerbaijani citizens from abroad back to the country is discussed every day," said Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers.

He made the remarks Tuesday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, the organization of charter flights to Azerbaijan is discussed every week: “If there are people infected with the coronavirus among those arriving in the country, they should be accommodated in separate rooms. Such rooms should be available so that those arriving people could be admitted in quarantine.”

Ibrahim Mammadov noted that the problems of Azerbaijani citizens in Ukraine are being discussed: “Our citizens can be sure of this. A charter flight must be organized to bring our citizens to Ukraine. Maybe a charter flight has already been organized."

News.Az