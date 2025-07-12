Weekly horoscope for July 13-19, 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Your horoscope for the week of July 13 to 19 begins with a quiet reckoning and ends with you being sucked back into a karmic loop. You’ve been here before, but this time, you know better.

The energy is beginning to pump the breaks and slow down the week, as if the Universe is pressuring you to pause and retrace your steps. You’re reaching a cosmic turning point, giving you a chance to catch your breath before you decide to change directions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries

You’re being called to slow down and re-evaluate what you’re fighting for. As Saturn stations retrograde in your first house of the self on July 13, the spotlight turns inward. Over the next few months, you may start questioning the image you’ve built, the identity you’ve claimed, or the goals you’ve set. Have you been pushing yourself in a direction that no longer feels true? There’s strength in restraint, especially when it comes from self-awareness rather than self-doubt.

On July 17, the last quarter moon lands in your first house too, amplifying the pressure to shed something outdated, like a pattern, a belief, or identity you’ve outgrown. This moon doesn’t let you stay in denial. It brings that final push to say: “Enough.” Let yourself evolve, even if it means shedding an armor that once kept you safe.

By July 18, Mercury stations retrograde in your fifth house of passion, pleasure, and self-expression. You may be revisiting a past love, an unfinished creative idea, or a memory that still pulls at your heart. And when Mercury connects with Venus later that day, a sweet note softens the moment. A message arrives—either from within or from someone else—that reminds you love is still possible, even if the circumstances has changed. Read your full July monthly horoscope.

Taurus

Something subtle but powerful is shifting behind the scenes. As Saturn stations retrograde in your twelfth house of rest, release, and subconscious undertakings on July 13, you’re being called to confront what’s hidden, such as a buried fear, a private desire, or an unhealed wound. Over the next several months, you’re invited to redefine your relationship with solitude, surrender, and spiritual discipline. Slow down. Listen to what’s been whispering at you beneath the noise.

On July 17, the last quarter moon also lights up your twelfth house, urging you to let go of something that’s no longer part of your path. This could be a secret you’ve outgrown, a fantasy that no longer inspires you, or a pattern of self-sabotage that’s reached its limit. Closure may come quietly, but the peace it brings will be unmistakable. Trust the silence; it’s trying to show you something important.

By July 18, Mercury stations retrograde in your fourth house of home, family, and foundations. Expect old memories, ancestral themes, or unresolved dynamics to resurface. Maybe you return to an old place, or finally say what needed to be said years ago. When Mercury connects with Venus—your ruling planet—later that day, healing words could open the door to forgiveness, understanding, or a long-overdue reunion. Read your full July monthly horoscope.

Gemini

Your future is evolving, and it’s time to get honest about what still aligns with your vision. On July 13, Saturn stations retrograde in your eleventh house of community, hopes, and long-term goals. Over the coming months, you may question whether your current social circles and aspirations are aligned with who you’re becoming. Not all friendships are meant to last forever, and not every dream survives contact with reality. That’s not failure. You’re simply refining your life even further.

The last quarter moon on July 17 also lands in your eleventh house, pushing you to step back from group dynamics or collective pressures that are draining your energy. It’s OK to pull away from the noise. This lunar moment helps you clarify who truly supports you and what visions are still worth chasing. Releasing an outdated dream could make space for something far more resonant.

By July 18, Mercury—your ruling planet—stations retrograde in your third house of communication, ideas, and learning. Words may get twisted or fall short, but don’t panic. You’re being asked to rethink how you articulate yourself, especially around people who matter. Later that day, a gentle sextile between Mercury and Venus brings softness to the mix. An old text, a forgotten phrase, or a heartfelt message could reopen a conversation worth continuing. Read your full July monthly horoscope.

Cancer

You’re reassessing the legacy you’re building and what success truly means to you. On July 13, Saturn stations retrograde in your tenth house of career, visibility, and legacy. If you’ve been climbing toward something that no longer fulfills you, this transit will bring that truth to light. Over the next several months, you may find yourself refining your public image, changing direction professionally, or reconsidering how much of yourself you’ve sacrificed to get ahead.

The last quarter moon on July 17 echoes this theme, as it also activates your tenth house. A professional chapter may be coming to a close, or you may realize it’s time to take a different approach to your ambitions. Don’t be afraid to release a title, role, or responsibility that’s weighing you down. You don’t have to prove anything to anyone. Not anymore.

By July 18, Mercury stations retrograde in your second house of money, self-worth, and material security. Budgeting, negotiations, or financial planning may require a second look. But this retrograde is not about numbers; it’s about how you choose to value yourself. Later that same day, Mercury connects with Venus, opening the door for a meaningful shift in your mindset. A loving affirmation or unexpected opportunity may remind you that you’re allowed to want more. Read your full July monthly horoscope.

Leo

A shift in your perspective is underway, and it’s time to reexamine your beliefs. On July 13, Saturn stations retrograde in your ninth house of philosophy, higher learning, and long-distance journeys. Over the coming months, you may start to question what you’ve always believed to be true, whether it’s a spiritual principle, an academic path, or a worldview passed down to you. Don’t let moments of doubt frighten. Sometimes, losing faith is the only way that genuine wisdom can grow.

The last quarter moon on July 17 also lands in your ninth house, encouraging you to shed an idea, ideology, or plan that’s become too rigid. This could involve walking away from a course of study, canceling travel plans, or letting go of something you thought would give your life meaning. You’re not giving up. You’re choosing something that’s better aligned with your goals and beliefs.

By July 18, Mercury stations retrograde in your first house of identity and self-perception. This could stir up some confusion about how you’re coming across or lead to a moment of reinvention. You may feel less sure of who you really are, but that’s part of the magic. Later that day, Mercury harmonizes with Venus, making it easier to speak with charm, grace, and authenticity. Someone may finally see you more clearly than ever before. Read your full July monthly horoscope.

Virgo

What needs to be released in order for you to heal? On July 13, Saturn stations retrograde in your eighth house of transformation, intimacy, and shared resources, prompting a deep review of your emotional and energetic investments. Over the next few months, you may find yourself reassessing a financial entanglement, a close relationship, or a personal pattern that keeps you locked in cycles of fear or control. It’s time to redefine what trust really means to you.

The last quarter moon on July 17 lands in this same eighth house, bringing a moment of reckoning. A power dynamic may shift, or you might feel ready to cut cords with something that’s been quietly draining you. Even if the release feels subtle, it could be one of the most important steps you take toward reclaiming your power. You don’t have to keep carrying something that was never your responsibilitiy to hold.

By July 18, Mercury—your ruling planet—stations retrograde in your twelfth house of rest, reflection, and the unconscious. Your dreams may become more vivid, your memories more layered, your thoughts more tender. Don’t rush for answers. Instead, let the insights rise slowly and gracefully. Later that day, Mercury harmonizes with Venus, offering a small but meaningful sign of peace. A kind word, a gentle realization, or a quiet moment could reveal a surprising amount of truth. Read your full July monthly horoscope.

Libra

Your relationships are currently under review, and it’s time to take a closer look at what reciprocity really means to you. On July 13, Saturn stations retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships and contracts, urging you to reflect on the structure of your closest bonds. Whether romantic, professional, or platonic, a key relationship may feel like it’s under pressure, but that pressure is revealing where things need to shift in order to your bond to grow.

The last quarter moon on July 17 also lands in your seventh house, inviting you to release unrealistic expectations or a dynamic that’s no longer in balance. Let go of the version of the relationship you thought you needed, and make space for something more honest, even if it’s less polished. Real love is not polished or perfect, because it lives and breathes in the messiest of places.

By July 18, Mercury stations retrograde in your eleventh house of friendships, social alliances, and future plans. Someone from your past could resurface, or an old hope may ask to be reimagined. This is a moment for heartfelt reconnection, not just networking. Later that day, Mercury forms a harmonious aspect with Venus—your ruling planet—helping you find the right words at the right time. A conversation could shift everything, but only if you’re willing to listen rather than wait for your turn to speak. Read your full July monthly horoscope.

Scorpio

It’s time to check in with your habits, health, and overall approach to daily life. On July 13, Saturn stations retrograde in your sixth house of work, wellness, and routine, allowing you to reassess the structures that keep you functioning. Over the next few months, you may start to notice where discipline has turned into rigidity, or where too much freedom and flexinility has left you feeling ungrounded. Balance isn’t about control; it’s about care.

The last quarter moon on July 17 also activates your sixth house, urging you to release a pattern or obligation that’s been depleting your energy. This could be as simple as saying no to a draining task or as big as realizing a job or routine isn’t sustainable. Your body might have the answer before your mind does. Listen closely.

By July 18, Mercury stations retrograde in your tenth house of career and public life. You could be rethinking a professional path, editing your personal brand, or revisiting a goal you set aside long ago. Later that day, Mercury forms a gentle connection with Venus, offering support in the form of reassurance, praise, or a quiet vote of confidence. You don’t have to rush your next move, because your future is already unfolding. Read your full July monthly horoscope.

Sagittarius

What brings you joy? And what’s been taking it away from you ? On July 13, Saturn stations retrograde in your fifth house of romance, creativity, and pleasure, encouraging a thoughtful review of how you spend your energy. Over the next few months, you may be called to redefine what it means to be inspired, committed, or seen. Have your passions become responsibilities? Or are you holding back when you really want to be all in?

The last quarter moon on July 17 also lands in your fifth house, highlighting a need to let go of an outdated creative vision, romantic fantasy, or performative role. Something once thrilling may no longer move you in the same way, and that’s OK. Let yourself feel what’s shifted, and make space for the version of joy that wants to meet you now.

By July 18, Mercury stations retrograde in your ninth house of beliefs, travel, and higher learning. A philosophy you’ve outgrown may resurface for one last lesson, or you might return to an idea that once lit your fire. Later that day, Mercury forms a sweet sextile with Venus, softening your stance and opening the door to meaningful reconnection, perhaps with a teacher, a guide, or a long-lost dream. Read your full July monthly horoscope.

Capricorn

You’re being called to water the roots of your inner world. On July 13, Saturn—your ruling planet—stations retrograde in your fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation. Over the next several months, you may feel pulled to redefine what safety means to you. Whether you’re confronting ancestral patterns, renegotiating family dynamics, or rebuilding your sense of belonging, this is a season of deep inner work. Go slow. You’re creating a structure that’s built to last.

The last quarter moon on July 17 also moves through your fourth house, bringing clarity around something you’re ready to release. Maybe it’s an old version of yourself that only shows up around certain people, or a living situation that no longer feels aligned. Letting go doesn’t mean losing everything; it means creating space for peace.

By July 18, Mercury stations retrograde in your eighth house of intimacy, shared resources, and transformation. A financial or emotional entanglement may resurface, asking you to renegotiate the terms—or the truth altogether. But when Mercury connects with Venus later that day, grace returns to the conversation. Something tender, private, or unresolved could begin to find closure in a way that feels unexpectedly healing. Read your full July monthly horoscope.

Aquarius

Are you using your voice with purpose? On July 13, Saturn—your ruling planet—stations retrograde in your third house of communication, learning, and mental patterns. Over the next several months, you may be asked to rethink the way you speak, teach, or absorb information. Are you saying too much? Or not enough? This retrograde helps you slow down and sharpen your message so that when you speak, people truly listen.

The last quarter moon on July 17 also lands in your third house, encouraging you to release a belief, distraction, or mode of thinking that’s no longer productive. Whether it’s an old script you’ve internalized or a conversation that’s been weighing on your heart, now’s the time to free yourself from mental clutter. Clear thoughts bring clearer direction.

By July 18, Mercury stations retrograde in your seventh house of relationships, contracts, and one-on-one connections. A partnership from the past may reemerge, or an ongoing dialogue might take a surprising turn. Later that day, Mercury forms a gentle sextile with Venus, offering the chance for sweetness and clarity. A moment of genuine connection could shift everything, even if it comes through unexpectedly. Read your full July monthly horoscope.

Pisces

It’s time to get real about your relationship with money, value, and self-worth. On July 13, Saturn stations retrograde in your second house of finances and personal resources, encouraging a slow and serious audit of what you’re building. Over the coming months, you may be asked to revise your spending habits, rethink how you earn your income, or confront beliefs around scarcity and security. True abundance begins with knowing what you’re worth.

The last quarter moon on July 17 also moves through your second house, bringing a final push to release a financial burden or value system that’s no longer aligned. Maybe it’s time to say goodbye to an obligation that drains you, or admit that something you’ve invested in isn’t giving you the return you hoped for. Trust that letting go now will create room for deeper stability down the line.

By July 18, Mercury stations retrograde in your sixth house of work, wellness, and daily rituals. A shift in your routine may be necessary, or an old health habit might return with new relevance. When Mercury connects with Venus later that day, a message of support or a small act of kindness can help you feel centered again. Even the smallest adjustments can have the most lasting impact.

