Weekly horoscope for June 16-22, 2025

Weekly tarot horoscopes for June 16 - 22, 2025 are here with a unique message for each zodiac sign as we navigate new changes taking place this week. On June 17, Mars enters Virgo, which is symbolized by the Hermit tarot card.

This is a reminder to connect with our higher power and focus on inner spiritual work this week, doing our best to avoid the trap of comparing ourselves to others, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Then, on June 20, the Sun will enter Cancer, which is symbolized by the Chariot. We can anticipate some tough times, but the best thing you can do is stay strong and connected with your big why. Knowing ourselves and our spiritual values keeps us strong throughout the entire week. Let's find out what the tarot has in store for each zodiac sign this week.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Eight of Wands

Life changes every day, Aries, and when you have a good friend to ride along beside you, it can seem as if the entire world flows.

This week, you might make a new friend, and this person will feel like a fast acquaintance or a kindred spirit. It's a beautiful time for you to explore what the world holds from the eyes of another.

Be open to attending new events. Discover what's in store for you through social events and have a great time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Five of Wands, reversed

Life is about balance, Taurus, but not always in the way that you perceive it to be. You may need to do something that you feel is extreme to bring your world back into order: forgive.

It's never easy to overlook a slight, and you may not have to. However, it's beneficial to discuss problems and try to come to terms with what happened for the sake of peace.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: The Sun

Know your intentions, Gemini, and the rest of the week will fall into place. You have some positive things ahead that all begin and end with you, but it starts with knowing what you want.

When you have an idea of what you want, the rest of the world falls into place. You have a sense of purpose, and that purpose creates joy. You gain an understanding of inner confidence and a feeling that you are in control of your options.

The world opens up for you this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Four of Swords, reversed

Cancer, the week of June 16 - 22, you realize that you can't stand by the sidelines and wait for life to happen. Instead, you look in the mirror and come to terms with the fact that you have to do one new thing to make life feel new.

Your birthday season begins this week, and with that comes a new solar year. This is the time to evaluate your choices and make use of your current options.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: The Chariot

Leo, the week of June 16, the Chariot tarot card reminds you that when life gets tough, you have to become even tougher.

You may feel like you need to quit or give up a goal to protect yourself, your time, and your resources. However, your tarot card of the week reveals that nothing could be further from the truth.

Stand firm in your resolve to accomplish what you set your mind to. You may feel afraid at times, and a part of you may imagine how free it would be not to work so hard, but that's all part of your future survivor story — and it's going to be an incredibly good one!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: The Magician, reversed

Virgo, if there were to be one message for you this week coming from the tarot, it would be that you don't have to do it all to feel like your life is going in the right direction.

The Magician, reversed is an indicator that less is more. You may have lots of wonderful traits and talents, and many times you hear from well-intended people that you ought to use them to make money or help others.

However, focus on one thing that you can do well, and do it consistently. Pick something you truly love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Four of Cups, reversed

Libra, the Four of Cups, reversed, is quite upbeat for you. It means that you will experience a career shift that elevates your life.

If you've gone through some recent tough times, the worst is behind you. What ends this week will clear the path for a powerful new beginning that starts either when the Sun enters Cancer on the 20th or Mars enters Virgo on the 17th. Remember: as above, so below!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Ten of Swords

Scorpio, the Ten of Swords tarot card is a sad card that symbolizes betrayal, hardship from a broken friendship, and a sense that life is over for good.

However, you have been through experiences like this in the past, and you made it through. You learned valuable lessons. You may have said that you were even thankful for tough times because you wouldn't be the person you are today without them.

The message for you this week is to remember that down moments are foundational points that you can build upon. You may be hitting an emotional rock bottom this week, but it will ultimately make you stronger.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Five of Swords

Sagittarius, some people just love to argue, and they consider banter to be a type of sport. So, for you, the Five of Swords is a lesson of patience and perseverance.

Not every battle is worth the cost. Choose peace over pride, and protect your energy from needless conflict. You don't have to be dragged into someone else's problems if you dislike the experience.

Create space and remember you can always wish for someone to find peace, even if they are determined not to.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: King of Swords

Capricorn, you are a truth seeker, and the King of Swords is symbolic of elevated thinking. The King is a leader and the Sword is a mind that is dedicated to truth — just like you!

This week, lead with truth and logic. Your clarity of mind is your greatest strength when making wise, strategic decisions.

When you feel like you're unsure, be the first to own up to it. Look inside your heart and ask questions to help you become self-aware.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Queen of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, don't be so hard on yourself this week if you experience self-doubt. Everyone's self-confidence takes a hit at times. There is not a single person on the planet who has remained confident no matter what happens in life.

Amazingly, during your best moments, you may feel like you aren't where you are supposed to be. The message from the Queen of Wands, when reversed, is to reconnect with your inner fire and learn to believe in yourself.

If the universe gives you a gift, it's because you deserve it. Don't let doubt dim your light. Belief in what is meant to be will keep it burning.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Pisces, be generous. A small gift of charity is a test of resilience. Trust that everything you need will be made available to you at the right time.

Today's message from the Four of Pentacles reverse is to let go of what you’re holding on to because you think it will keep you safe.

True security comes from inner trust and outer wisdom, not control over your circumstances. This may be the biggest lesson you learn this week.

News.Az