Weekly horoscope for May 10-16, 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

This week ends on a new moon. That means that it is the final week of the lunar month, which runs from new moon to new moon. The final week is for wrapping up the story and themes that began with the previous new moon (April 17) and culminated on the previous full moon (May 1).

The last few days of the final week are for rest, letting go and making peace with what happened so that the new lunar month can begin afresh.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The focus of this week is financial. The money sector of your chart is thinking practically about how you use what you have and how you hold onto it. It’s a great moment to sit down with your finances and think about your goals and your budget for the next year. When your ruling planet enters your financial house next week, you’ll be ready to make moves.

This week’s mantra: “budget”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The annual new moon in your sign is a great reset moment for you, Taurus. You’ve navigated powerful changes both internal and external, and this week offers the opportunity to reflect on a new understanding of yourself and your work in the world. The Sun and Mercury coming together in your sign help you find the words to describe where you are now as well as the new journey you’re just beginning.

This week’s mantra: “refresh”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Surprises arise this week that might end up helping your finances if you can recognize a good thing and stay out of your own way. It’s an internal time for you while the sun moves through the hidden part of your chart. The days before a new moon often create the desire to withdraw, so feel free to stay in and cancel plans this week.

This week’s mantra: “solo time”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’ve changed and grown so much this year, Cancer. Does your social group reflect who you are becoming? This is a week to consider who you’re connecting with, and to notice who you naturally gravitate towards. It may be different than it used to be, but that’s OK. Whoever you can relax with are the people to connect with now.

This week’s mantra: “gather”

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Taurus new moon is the annual reset of your career sector, Leo. What dreams do you have for the shape and aesthetic of your career trajectory this year? It’s a great week to reflect on this question and draw out a plan or at least dream up the vision. There’s not much in the way of it now, and if you get a clear picture, you can rely on that clarity for the rest of the year.

This week’s mantra: "desire"

Virgo (August 23 - September 23)

You might be wrestling with big questions this week, Virgo, but in a good way. How to maximize a sense of meaning, how to practice what you preach and how to plan your life in alignment with your principles is a strong pull from this new moon. Getting clear on those big questions takes care of a lot of the little stuff, so it’s worth it to spend the time. Moving forward with peace and clarity is the way to go.

This week’s mantra: “settle the mind”

Libra (September 23 - October 21)

Tense negotiations find optimal solutions for the time being. Sunday gives you good will and inspiration, and by Wednesday, you find the right words to communicate it. If all goes well, things in your close relationships find a calmer vibe by the new moon, allowing you to rest in a new understanding of what it takes to maintain relationships.

This week’s mantra: “reconcile”

Scorpio (October 22 - November 21)

Relationships get a reset at the end of this week with a new moon in your relationship sector. What you need from relationships has changed so much recently, and this week is the prime time to reflect on that and how your values have changed. Write your thoughts down on Thursday when the Sun and Mercury are close together and manifest your desires on Saturday’s new moon.

This week’s mantra: “reframe”

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The focus of this week is on your work, your workplace and your work-life balance. If money weren’t an issue, how would you spend your days and what would you prioritize? How much money would it take to make some of those changes? Right now, you’re able to connect with what really matters, so make changes where you can. If possible, change your working hours to better support the current season you’re in.

This week’s mantra: “presence”

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You receive support earlier in the week from those closest to you that allows you to relax into a place of truly enjoying the moment. Thursday gives you permission to focus on the things you like this weekend, so go plant shopping, do crafts or spend the day outside. It’s time to celebrate the simple pleasures and let those be enough.

This week’s mantra: “lollygag”

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What family and home mean to you has changed a lot in the recent past. This week has you feeling grateful for where everything landed and thinking about a slower, more peaceful future. Trust the wisdom of your senses and your body and dream up a strong, loving foundation for yourself. On the new moon, let all your intentions flow in that direction.

This week’s mantra: “manifest”

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may be connecting more with siblings and or extended relatives at this time. Take what support they offer and accept their help as part of your village. It’s a great time to clear your schedule and reflect on how you’re planning your weeks. Are you overbooking to avoid something? Spend some time reflecting on how to create peace in your weekly flow.

This week’s mantra: "cancel plans"

See the original text here

News.Az