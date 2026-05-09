Poland ready for incoming US troops to strengthen NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has officially proposed hosting U.S. military units that are set to leave Germany, seeking to strengthen European defense and NATO’s eastern flank.

Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated on Saturday, May 9, that “Poland is ready to accept additional American troops with the aim of strengthening NATO’s eastern flank and ensuring even better protection for Europe“. He described the Polish-American alliance as the “cornerstone of our security”, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

The offer follows the Pentagon’s confirmation that the US will begin withdrawing approximately 5,000 service members from Germany over the next 6 to 12 months.

The ‘Stryker’ brigade at Vilseck

The primary unit affected by the withdrawal is the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a Stryker Brigade Combat Team based at the Rose Barracks in Vilseck, Bavaria. The move involves roughly 4,500 to 5,000 soldiers and their families.

Vilseck, a town of 6,500 people, faces a significant economic blow, as American personnel and their dependents have been a core part of the local community for decades.

Despite the reduction, according to BR, the Grafenwöhr training area – the largest NATO training site outside the US – will continue to host 8,000 American troops. The US Army recently invested in 36 new housing units for military families in the region, signaling that the base will not be fully closed.

Tensions and strategic reallocation

President Donald Trump confirmed the drawdown, suggesting the final number of troops leaving Germany could be “much larger” than 5,000. Reports indicate the decision was influenced by the president’s dissatisfaction with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding NATO defense spending and European stances on US operations in Iran.

War in the Middle East: Latest Developments

Tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East as the US Navy disabled two Iranian tankers attempting to breach the blockade, while Bahrain arrested 41 individuals for ties to the IRGC. Despite a fragile truce, Israel has ordered new evacuations in southern Lebanon following Hezbollah strikes. Amid the conflict, Iran confirmed its national team will participate in the 2026 World Cup, but only if joint-hosts USA, Mexico, and Canada meet 10 specific security and diplomatic conditions.

While the White House frames the withdrawal as a strategic shift toward the Indo-Pacific, Congressional leaders have voiced concern. Senator Roger Wicker and Representative Mike Rogers argued that instead of returning these troops to the US, they should be moved to NATO’s front line in the east.

Poland’s position

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has sought to balance the desire for more troops with European solidarity. While Tusk said Poland would welcome “any opportunity” to increase the American presence, he cautioned that Warsaw does not want to “poach” troops in a way that undermines unity with Berlin.

Currently, Poland hosts approximately 10,000 US personnel, and discussions between military and diplomatic officials regarding the potential relocation are already underway.

News.Az