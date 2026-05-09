Russia unveils Geran-5, similar to Ukraine’s Peklo drone

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Russia has introduced the Geran-5 jet-powered attack drone and demonstrated its catapult launch for the first time.

Footage was shown during the broadcast of the parade commemorating the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II on the YouTube channel OTS LIVE, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

The drone visually resembles the Ukrainian Peklo jet drone. As a reminder, Russia first used this type of weapon against Ukraine in January 2026.

The drone is about 6 meters long, with a wingspan of up to 5.5 meters. These specifications correspond to those of a small winged missile.

For guiding the drone to its target, the enemy uses the 12-channel Kometa satellite navigation system, a tracker based on a Raspberry microcomputer, and 3G/4G modems.

The aircraft is powered by a Chinese-made Telefly jet engine. This powerplant is similar to the one installed on the Geran-3 UAV, but has greater thrust.

The drone’s payload consists of a 90-kg warhead, and its stated strike range reaches approximately 1,000 km.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry notes that the Geran-5 can be deployed from airborne platforms, such as Su-25 attack aircraft.

Geran-5 kamikaze drone under the wing of a Su-25 attack aircraft. Photo from open sources

In addition to the main warhead, the drone can carry R-73 air-to-air missiles with infrared homing heads.

This modification transforms the drone into a weapon for engaging aerial targets. The use of a jet engine and R-73 missiles makes it particularly difficult for helicopters or aircraft to intercept such a drone.

The Geran-5 also relies on Western microelectronics. The microchips originate from countries such as Germany and the United States. Some components, such as the XK-F358 MESH modem from Xingkai Tech, were manufactured in China.

The production dates of certain components indicate that they were manufactured after the start of the full-scale war. This once again confirms Russia’s ability to circumvent sanctions to produce new strike drones.

News.Az