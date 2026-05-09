South Africa rejects Ghana’s call for AU debate on xenophobic violence

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South Africa has rejected Ghana’s request for a debate at the upcoming African Union summit on xenophobic attacks against African nationals, stating that it has already taken action against recent incidents of xenophobic violence.

In a statement issued on Friday, the country’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation described Ghana’s move to elevate the matter to the African Union as “regrettable,” while insisting it remained open to diplomatic engagement and dialogue, News.Az reports, citing Premium Times.

This comes amid diplomatic tension between South Africa and other African countries, including Ghana and Nigeria.

On Thursday, Ghana’s government wrote to the African Union requesting that the attacks on African migrants in South Africa be discussed at the AU Mid-Year Coordination Summit scheduled for Cairo on June 24.

Ghana, in its letter, requested that the xenophobic attacks against African immigrants be placed on the agenda of the event.

It described the development as a threat to continental unity, regional integration, and the safety of migrants across Africa.

The letter, signed by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Ablakwa, was addressed to the chairperson of the commission.

In its response, Pretoria said recent incidents involving confrontations with immigrants were in some sections of its communities and that authorities had moved quickly to contain the situation, protect residents and visitors, and investigate those responsible.

The government attributed the crisis to broader migration pressures facing the country, saying South Africa hosted an estimated three million migrants, most of them from other African states.

It identified unemployment, service-delivery challenges, and undocumented migration as major contributors to tensions in parts of the country.

“Most of these immigrants have integrated into South African society and form a vital bridge between South Africa and their countries of origin at a people-to-people level.

“It is also a fact that South Africa’s history of migration and its diverse foreign-born population have intersected with economic anxieties around unemployment and service delivery, contributing to period tensions between some locals and foreign nationals, most of whom lack a legal immigration status, resulting in tension,” South Africa wrote.

The country denied reports of the killings of African foreigners. PREMIUM TIMES reported the deaths of two Nigerians allegedly killed by officials of the South African National Defence Force amid xenophobic tensions.

“There is no credible evidence to draw this conclusion at this stage,” South Africa wrote.

It further noted that President Cyril Ramaphosa had publicly condemned acts of intimidation and warned against allowing frustrations over illegal migration to fuel hostility toward foreign nationals.

“Following sporadic incidents of confrontation against some immigrants, among them citizens of fellow African states residing in South Africa by sections in our communities earlier this month, the South African government moved swiftly to condemn acts of confrontation and intimidation and directed all law enforcement agencies to promptly take the necessary actions within the laws of the Republic to guarantee the safety of citizens, residents and visitors and to bring to book all perpetrators whose actions are inconsistent with the rule of law and fundamental values of our Constitution,” the minister said.

Pretoria also referred to its engagement with counterparts from African countries, as part of its effort to address the crisis.

The government insisted the continent should focus on addressing the root causes of irregular migration rather than assigning blame.

“South Africa has demonstrated its commitment to all the regional, continental, and global frameworks that seek to facilitate the movement of people across borders. In this regard, South Africa is one of the seven SADC member states out of 16 that have ratified the 2005 SADC Protocol on the Facilitation of Movement of Persons.

“Whilst South Africa supports the overall objectives of both the SADC Protocol and the AU Free Movement Of Persons protocol, we recognise that the slow progress towards their ratification and entry into force is due to several challenges faced by member states.

“These challenges include economic and social pressures, governance and policy difficulties, security challenges, and pressure on Border Management Systems. Some of these challenges are acutely pronounced in South Africa as the host of the largest number of immigrants on the continent,” he noted.

It urged African partners to handle the matter through diplomatic channels and avoid rhetoric that could deepen tensions.

It also declared that discussions relating to migration and the treatment of foreign nationals be addressed through existing bilateral mechanisms, including discussions on migration management and early-warning systems.

The ministry also said Pretoria will review its immigration policies, including plans for a points-based visa system, tighter border controls, and an upgraded population register to improve migration management.

The statement noted that South Africa’s Border Management Authority had deported around 500,000 undocumented migrants since April 2023.

South Africa reiterated its commitment to the principles of Pan-Africanism, solidarity, and the rule of law, while calling for migration across the continent to be managed in a “safe, orderly and regular” manner.

The latest wave of xenophobic tension has triggered a range of reactions from African countries. The responses combine diplomatic pressure, public condemnation, and protective measures for their citizens.

Kenya, Malawi, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe all issued advisories to citizens in South Africa, warning of possible attacks.

News.Az