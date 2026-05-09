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Bahrain arrests 41 over alleged Iran IRGC links

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Bahrain arrests 41 over alleged Iran IRGC links
Credit: dubaieye1038.com

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that it had arrested 41 individuals allegedly connected to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), according to the state news agency.

The ministry said ​security authorities uncovered a ​group linked to Iran's IRGC, adding that investigations by ​the public prosecutor ​had also involved cases related ‌to ⁠sympathy with Iranian attacks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Iran fired at targets in Bahrain and ​other Gulf ​Arab ⁠states where the U.S. has ​military bases after ​the ⁠U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran ⁠on ​February 28.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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