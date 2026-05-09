Bahrain arrests 41 over alleged Iran IRGC links
Credit: dubaieye1038.com
Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that it had arrested 41 individuals allegedly connected to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), according to the state news agency.
The ministry said security authorities uncovered a group linked to Iran's IRGC, adding that investigations by the public prosecutor had also involved cases related to sympathy with Iranian attacks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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Iran fired at targets in Bahrain and other Gulf Arab states where the U.S. has military bases after the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28.
By Ulviyya Salmanli