Bahrain arrests 41 over alleged Iran IRGC links

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that it had arrested 41 individuals allegedly connected to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), according to the state news agency.

The ministry said ​security authorities uncovered a ​group linked to Iran's IRGC, adding that investigations by ​the public prosecutor ​had also involved cases related ‌to ⁠sympathy with Iranian attacks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Iran fired at targets in Bahrain and ​other Gulf ​Arab ⁠states where the U.S. has ​military bases after ​the ⁠U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran ⁠on ​February 28.

News.Az