UK's HMS Dragon headed to Middle East for potential Hormuz mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

A British Royal Navy warship is being deployed to the Middle East to prepare for participation in an international mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a Defence Ministry spokesperson told the Press Association.

“We can confirm that HMS Dragon will deploy to the Middle East to pre-position ahead of any future multinational mission to protect international shipping when conditions allow them to transit the Strait of Hormuz,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying, News.Az reports, citing AL Jazeera.

“The pre-positioning of HMS Dragon is part of prudent planning that will ensure that the UK is ready, as part of a multinational coalition jointly led by the UK and France, to secure the strait, when conditions allow,” they added.

HMS Dragon is being sent from the eastern Mediterranean, where it had been defending British bases on Cyprus.

News.Az