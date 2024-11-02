Weekly horoscope for November 3-9, 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following your zodiac sign, what is the horoscope prediction for this week? These weekly horoscopes offer guidance on how to use astrology to navigate the coming week as well as insight into what the planets have in store for the coming week, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This week, you should focus on health-related things since Jupiter is in the second house from the Moon sign. To do this, you should eat a lot of fruits and green leafy foods. All of your money worries will go away at the start of this week. Because of this, it will be easy for you to buy many things you need in the middle of the week. because of which you will be seen getting more comfortable. We will have better money this week, but a family member may need medical care because they are sick. Because of this, your mental stress will also rise. Right now, you need to pay the most attention to your work and goals. Because this is the time when you will be able to do more work and be more creative. In this case, you should make the most of the situation and use every chance to shape your job. This week, students who have been waiting a long time to get into the foreign university of their choice may get some bad news. Which is why you will feel disappointed in yourself. In this case, you should always remember that hard work can sometimes make difficult things possible. Time may test you a bit, though, at that point.Lucky Colour: RedLucky Number: 5Since Jupiter is in the first house of the Moon sign this week, the extra work you have to do may be bad for your health. In this case, you should take some time away from your busy life to rest your body. This week, you will continue to make money in a lot of different ways. In this case, you should make a good plan for your money at the start of this week. Because this is the only way you will be able to save a lot of money and keep it. Many people in your family got sick all of a sudden this week, which can make you feel stressed and anxious. To avoid this, make sure the house is clean from the start and don't cook too much spicy food at home. Every day this week, you'll be able to stay positive, which will allow you to face things with confidence right now. You will also be able to improve your skills and gain knowledge during this time and make the most of it. This week, people born under this sign should not argue with their teachers. If not, there is a good chance that your picture will be hurt. So, be very careful with the words and language you use when you talk to them.Lucky Colour: GreenLucky Number: 8You need to understand that instead of stressing out your body to calm down, it is better to figure out what is making you stressed and fix it. This is because Ketu is in the fourth house from the Moon sign. Because you know this, you should try not to be stressed this week. You will need to spend money on different things this week, which could make you feel like you don't have enough money. In this case, you will need to make a good plan for your money right away. This will help you cut down on many of your pointless spending. You might be betrayed this week by a housemate you trusted before and tell them your secret. They might then tell everyone else about it. It would be better for you to tell other people in the house your secret yourself so that no one gets suspicious. A female coworker can take advantage of the fact that you are innocent. Because you don't want to talk to a woman about your job plans or thoughts because she might tell someone else, which could get you into trouble. Because things are back to normal in your personal life this week, you will be thinking a lot about school. You will also be able to focus better on your work if you do this. As a result, you will do better on your tests.Lucky Colour: YellowLucky Number: 3This week will be rough for your mental health because Saturn is in the eighth house from your moon sign and work pressure is rising. Because of this, you will also be easily annoyed. For this week, you need to understand that your money will only help you if you save it. Jupiter is in the eleventh house from the moon sign. For your own good, you should learn this quickly. If you don't, you might have to feel bad about it later. By going to social events, you'll have the chance to meet a lot of important people in society. You shouldn't let these chances pass you by; instead, you should try to make the most of them. Businesspeople should have a normal week this week. If you want to do better in your job, though, you need to start making new plans right away. This week, students who have to stay away from home for school will have to do jobs around the house, like washing dishes and clothes. which could cause them some trouble. That being the case, you should make plans for how to better use your week.Lucky Colour: SilverLucky Number: 6Since Jupiter is in the tenth house from the sign of the moon, your health should stay good until this week. Since many planets are aligned in a good way, your health will improve and old illnesses will go away. And because of that, you might be in a good mood this week. You can treat yourself this week and spend a lot of money on things you won't even notice in the long run. You won't be short on cash right now, so you won't be seen thinking too much about how to spend it. Your house can be full of people for a happy and wonderful week. Along with this, doing fun things with your family will also help keep everyone happy. You will be able to work harder this week, which will allow you to think more creatively and make a big choice that will help your business. Your family and employees will back this choice, which will boost your confidence and make you work twice as fast. This week, students born under this sign may finally get the grades they want after a long time. In spite of the fact that you may have to work harder at the start of the week, by the end of the week you will have achieved many good and fortunate outcomes. And don't think bad things. Instead, wait for the right time and keep working hard.Lucky Colour: GoldLucky Number: 1Jupiter is in the ninth house from your Moon sign this week, which means you will become more religious. Because of this, you can plan to go to a holy site with your family and friends. That place will also bless you with the peace of a saint, which is very good for your mind. You need to understand that if you use your artistic skills in the right way, they will help you and make you more money at the same time. Because of this, you will get good things in the future. This week, your behavior with your family will be very bad because Rahu is in the ninth house from the Moon sign. You may feel bad about what you did at the end of the week. Even though you feel bad about what you did, you won't be able to make things better with your family. As we move up in our careers, we tend to become cocky and forget about the people close to us, like our parents, teachers, and friends. And whenever bad things happen, our brains remember them and the need for their help comes back. This week, the same thing will happen to you. When your ego makes you pull away from other people. Because you worked hard in the past, this week your efforts will pay off, and your friends will praise you. Not only will your family respect you at this point, but your teachers will also really like you. But right now, don't let your ego get in the way. If it does, your success could lead to problems.Lucky Colour: BlueLucky Number: 7You might want to eat something sweet this week. Which will also be seen as something you do. During this time, though, you shouldn't forget that your wish could lead to diabetes or weight gain in the long run. You will get what you want this week through prayers, and good luck will come your way. Rahu is in the eleventh house from your moon sign, which means you will have luck today. Your hard work from the day before will also pay off, and you will be able to pay off all your bills. Friends, family, and other people close to you will not seem to understand your wants this week. So, you might feel bad about them because of that. In this case, you should also know that changing other people won't help you stay stress-free. Instead, you should focus on changing yourself. This week is a great time to start a new project with a partner because Saturn is in the fifth house from your moon sign. Because this will make you and your partner a lot of money. But think carefully before joining hands with your partner. If you don't talk to each other as much, you might fight. This week, you should not take a lazy approach to studying. Otherwise, you might have to deal with very bad things happening on the next test. So try to pay as much attention as you can to your lessons and work.Lucky Colour: PinkLucky Number: 9All pregnant women will need to be extra careful this week as they go about their daily lives. Because you might get into trouble because you weren't paying attention, which could make your mental stress go up. This week, you might want to take out a loan or debt to grow your business since Jupiter is in the seventh house from your moon sign. You can get a loan from a bank or any other institution right now, but you need to be very careful when dealing with money right away. This week, the way your dad treats you might bother you a lot. Because he might scold you for something you say. To keep the peace in the family, try not to respond to what he said as much as possible. If you do, the argument may get worse. People in business will not be able to sign any business or legal documents this week without fully knowing and reading them. You could get into a lot of trouble if you don't. So, don't rush through the papers and not pay attention to them. This week, teachers and parents will be there for students born under your sign. Also, you should get over your doubts and keep asking your teachers for help in this situation.Lucky Colour: MaroonLucky Number: 2Last but not least, you will need to watch what you eat this week even though you will be very active. In this case, stay away from old and heavy food, and don't forget to eat, even if you do. Also, try to eat as many veggies as you can in between. Planets in the sky also mean that you might have to pay for things you don't need to during this time. But because your income keeps going up, these costs won't have any effect on your life, and you'll be able to spend some money on things that make you happy. Because of this, it is very important that you keep your income and expenses in balance. During this time, you will do more than just housework. You will also plan to go on a trip with your family and be more involved in many social activities. This will give you a chance to look at yourself more closely. Since Saturn is in the third house from your moon sign, everything will go well for you at work this week. That means that right now you will get the support and praise you deserve from your bosses. At the same time, this is a good time for some of you to get the promotion you want. Someone close to you can now offer to help you reach your goal. But there's also the worry that you might not want their help because you think you're better than them. Which could lead to loss, which is something you may have to deal with.Lucky Colour: PurpleLucky Number: 4This week, people born under this sign who are older or who are pregnant should pay extra attention to their health. To do this, don't lift big things, and read or listen to Shri Hanuman Chalisa for peace of mind. In addition, this will send good energy into your mind. This week, you won't have to worry about anything. This is because Jupiter is in the fifth house from your moon sign, which means you will be more creative and come up with great new ways to make money from them. When you do that, you will make the most money. The good news is that a little guest is coming to stay with us this week, which will keep the peace in the family. Plan a picnic for the end of the week to enjoy this happiness with your family. It will also make everyone closer as brothers. People who are in business with someone else should remember to keep things clear or make a plan B in case something goes wrong this week. This week will be better for relationships only if both people are seen working to grow the business. If you work in education, you will do much better than imagined, and this time will help you move on with your life. Students will become interested in their studies during this time, and they will be able to reach their goals.Lucky Colour: BrownLucky Number: 10This week, if you want to be happy, you need to stop being so stubborn. Because this will waste your time and could hurt your relationships with other people. This week, some of your important plans will come true because Jupiter is in the fourth house from your moon sign. This will bring you good and fresh money. For the future, this will help you save money, and you can add some of your money to a bank account. If you or someone in your family wants to move abroad and the horoscope also shows that yoga can help you do that, this week you can be very successful at it. Because of this, special yogas that are good for you are seen to form during this time. In this case, you can make your dream of living abroad come true if you put in more effort than normal at this time. Throughout the week, you will need to be patient and make sure you understand everything because you might start to think you are better than everyone else and become cocky. Because of this, you won't pay much attention to what other people say or advise you. The main thing that will get in the way of your job is its direct effect. This week, all students are strongly encouraged to use yoga and meditation to improve their focus. They are also told to avoid responding quickly when things go wrong and instead try to stay calm.Lucky Colour: AquaLucky Number: 11You will be rushing around a lot this week, which could make you irritable. Your nature will become more aggressive because of this, and you will have a terrible time talking to anyone directly. People with jobs may make more money this week because Jupiter is in the third house from your moon sign until the end of the month. In this case, they should put their money into some small investments because that's the only way they can make money and secure their future. This week, try to spend as much time as you can with your kids. This is the best balm. Because you know that the kids are the best thing in the world and that spending time with them can help you forget about your worries for a while. You will have to work hard and learn new skills this week if you want to move up in your job. If you don't, you won't be able to finish any work on time. Things will change for the worse in your job, and you might find it hard to make choices. This week, if you are learning away from home, you might hear something about your family. which will make you feel like you can't concentrate on your schoolwork at all.Lucky Colour: CoralLucky Number: 12

News.Az