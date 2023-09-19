Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns Armenian terrorist acts in Khojavand

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has strongly condemned the terrorist acts committed by Armenian illegal armed groups on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road and the newly built tunnel in Taghaverd village of Khojavand district, News.Az reports.

The Western Azerbaijan Community expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims.

On September 19, 2023, a vehicle exploded on an anti-tank landmine planted in the Khojavand district by a sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces located in the territories of temporary deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Azerbaijan. As a result of this provocation, 2 civilians were killed.

On the same day, four personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs dispatched to the area of the aforementioned terror act were killed in a landmine explosion on a new road tunnel in Taghaverd village of Khojavand district.

News.Az