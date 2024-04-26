Crusade of European Parliament against Azerbaijan continues: Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The well-known malicious foreign circles, controlled from the same center, have intensified their crusades against Azerbaijan in recent days under the pretext of 'human rights', the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“Following the anti-Azerbaijan steps taken this week at the US Congress and by the State Department, the European Parliament adopted a biased and slanderous act on April 25th 2024, falsely accusing Azerbaijani of human rights violations. In the mentioned resolution, the hypocritical European parliamentarians have called on the European Union to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan,” the Community stated.

“One wonders why human rights were not noticed by the European Parliament when, over the past 30 years, Armenia occupied Azerbaijani territories, subjected hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis to ethnic cleansing, and killed nearly 30 000 Azerbaijanis? Why does it not bother the European Parliament that Armenia, which has expelled 300,000 Azerbaijanis from its territory, does not allow them to return to their homes and ignores the Western Azerbaijan Community’s call for dialogue?”

All this proves that the real reason behind the recent actions of the European Parliament is not human rights, but its inability to digest Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity, stressed the Community.

“If the European Parliament truly wanted to promote human rights through sanctions, it should have attempted to impose sanctions against Armenia, which violated the fundamental rights of over a million Azerbaijanis. The Western Azerbaijan Community demands that the European Parliament abandon its policy of discrimination, refrain from steps that escalate tension in the region, and stop misusing the noble value of human rights and respect the right of return for Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia,” added the Community.

News.Az