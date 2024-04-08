Western Azerbaijan Community urges EU, US to avoid aggravating regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has called on the EU and the US not to take steps aggravating regional situation.

“Although proceeding from the press release following the meeting among Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, only financial assistance would be rendered to Armenia, the real plans are to provide Armenia with weapons,” the Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“Today, a group of pro-Armenian MEPs, led by Nathalie Loiseau, appealed to Antony Blinken and Ursula von der Leyen to render support in ensuring Armenia’s ‘security’. All this contributes to open military support for Armenia,” noted the Community.

“We call on the EU and the US not to take steps that aggravate the regional situation. The EU and the US must support Azerbaijan, which has suffered from destruction and mines planted on its lands, rather than Armenia, which is pursuing a militaristic policy. We call on the EU and the US to support the return of Western Azerbaijanis to the homeland of their ancestors,” the Community added.

News.Az