The Western Azerbaijan Community has strongly criticized the annual report issued by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, denouncing it as biased and unfounded.

In its statement, the Community contends that the report unfairly targets Azerbaijan based on distorted information provided by individuals with vested interests, News.Az reports.

According to the statement, the report relies heavily on the assertions of three individuals of Armenian descent—L. Khachaturian, G. Ghulyan, and S. Bokcheryan—whose affiliations with extremist organizations such as the "All-Armenian Benevolent Union" and "Aragats Foundation" raise questions about their impartiality. The involvement of Daniel Ashbakhyan, an employee of the Armenian Assembly of America, as a key contributor to the report further underscores its biased nature.

Furthermore, the Western Azerbaijan Community highlights the glaring omission in the report: the absence of any scrutiny of Armenia's treatment of religious minorities. The community asserts that Armenia's actions, including the expulsion of Azerbaijanis and the destruction of their religious and cultural heritage, warrant equal attention, yet the Commission fails to address these issues.

The statement condemns the Commission's purported Islamophobic stance, accusing it of perpetuating injustice against Muslims by selectively targeting Azerbaijan while turning a blind eye to violations in Armenia. In light of these concerns, the Western Azerbaijan Community calls upon Congress and the US State Department to reconsider any attempts to pressure Azerbaijan based on what they describe as "senseless" and biased reports.

