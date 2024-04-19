Western Azerbaijan Community: G7 damages normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Although a call was made to Azerbaijan regarding the provision of right of return of so-called "refugees" in the statement at end of the meeting of heads of foreign policy departments of countries of the Group of Seven (G7) in Capri city of Italy on April 17-19, 2024, similar make was not made to Armenia on provision of right of return of the Azerbaijanis, expelled from the country," it has been noted in the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community, News.az reports.

According to the statement, it is an ethnic and religious discrimination about Azerbaijanis, expelled from Armenia. The Western Azerbaijan Community has repeatedly appealed to all states represented in the G7, as well as the European Union about supporting the right of Azerbaijanis to return.

"In this case, clear discrimination by the G7 is contrary to human rights and damages process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations," reads the statement.

News.Az