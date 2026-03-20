Israel claims to have killed Iran's senior intelligence official

Israel claims to have killed Iran's senior intelligence official

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The Israeli military said it has killed a senior official from Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence in an airstrike on Tehran.

In a statement, the military said the operation was carried out two days earlier by the air force following a joint intelligence effort involving Military Intelligence, Mossad and Shin Bet, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The target was identified as Mehdi Rostami Shamastan, described by Israel as a key figure within Iran’s intelligence structure.

The claim has not been independently verified, and Iranian authorities have not issued an immediate response.

News.Az