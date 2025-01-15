What are the details of the Gaza ceasefire agreement?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel have reached a ceasefire agreement to end Israel's war on Gaza, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, who acted as a mediator, News.az reports citing TRT World .

The details of the agreement could be gauged by statements made by the mediator Qatar and the US President Joe Biden.The ceasefire will comprise three phases and will be monitored by mediators US, Qatar and Egypt.The first phase six-week initial ceasefire starting from Sunday, January 19 includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from central Gaza and the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.Israel will have to withdraw its forces from Gaza's population centres to areas no more than 700 metres inside Gaza’s border with Israel.The deal requires 600 truckloads of humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza every day of the ceasefire, 50 of them carrying fuel, with 300 of the trucks allocated to the north.Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages, including women (soldiers and civilians), non-soldiers under 19, and men over 50. Hamas will release female hostages under the age of 19 first, followed by men over 50.Israel will release an unspecified number of Palestinian detainees for every civilian hostage.Israel will also allow wounded Palestinians to leave Gaza for treatment, and open the Rafah crossing with Egypt seven days after the start of the implementation of the first phase.Negotiations over a second phase of the agreement will begin by the 16th day of phase one and are expected to include the release of all remaining hostages, including male Israeli soldiers, a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli soldiers.A third phase is expected to include the return of all remaining dead bodies and the start of Gaza's reconstruction, supervised by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations.

